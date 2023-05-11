CNBC Investing Club

Google redeems itself with an impressive A.I. showcase as it scrambles to catch up to Microsoft

thumbnail
Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Alphabet Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on February 2.
Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street rewarded Alphabet (GOOGL) for a second day following Wednesday's announcements of Google's latest innovations in artificial intelligence. While the enhancements eased some investors' concerns over Google's A.I. growth capabilities, we think it's still too early to say whether the company has done enough to make up for Microsoft's (MSFT) head start in the field.