Meta unveils A.I. 'testing playground' to help advertisers build campaigns

Meta on Thursday announced several new tools and services, powered by artificial intelligence, to help advertisers efficiently build ads and improve campaign results.

At an event in New York, Meta unveiled the AI Sandbox, which it called a "testing playground" for advertisers to use as they try out new generative AI-powered ad tools.

It's Meta's latest effort to show investors and advertisers that hefty investments in the red hot AI space are paying off as the company reckons with slowing ad growth and a costly transition to the metaverse. In Meta's most recent earnings call, finance chief Susan Li said the company's capital expenditure for the year will be between $30 billion and $33 billion, an outlook that "reflects our ongoing build-out of AI capacity to support ads, Feed and Reels, along with an increased investment in capacity for our generative AI initiatives."

Meta said Thursday that it's been working with a small group of advertisers on three AI Sandbox tools so far: text variation, background generation and image outcropping.

Text variation generates several versions of an advertiser's copy, giving it the option to choose which might work best for certain audiences. The background generation tool also relies on text, using inputs to create images that advertisers can use as the background of their material.