WHO says mpox outbreak, the largest in history, no longer global health emergency

Pharmacist Uchita Parikh prepares a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a pop-up vaccination clinic opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on August 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared an end to the global health emergency for the outbreak of the mpox virus.

"We now see steady progress in controlling the outbreak based on the lessons of HIV and working closely with the most affected communities," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference in Geneva.

"I'm pleased to declare that the mpox is no longer a global health emergency," Tedros said.

New cases of mpox have declined 90% over the past three months, he said.

Previously called monkeypox, the WHO changed the name to mpox last year to reduce stigma.

Mpox, a virus related to smallpox, was previously limited mostly to Africa.

The virus started rapidly around the world last year, resulting in more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths across 111 countries, according to WHO data. It is the largest known outbreak of the virus in history.