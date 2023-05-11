Revolut's CFO leaves the digital bank after two years, citing personal reasons

LONDON — Revolut's Chief Financial Officer Mikko Salovaara is leaving the digital bank after two years, citing personal reasons.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Group CFO at Revolut and remain confident in the firm's future success," Salovaara said in a statement sent to CNBC via WhatsApp.

With a $33 billion valuation, Revolut is one of Europe's most valuable fintech companies. The firm offers no-fee current accounts, foreign exchange, stock and cryptocurrency trading, insurance, and travel bookings, among other services.

Revolut's CEO Nik Storonsky said: "I thank Mikko for his contribution and wish him well on his next steps."

A company spokesperson told CNBC Salovaara resigned and has not been fired. He said it would be inappropriate to divulge the personal reasons that have led to his departure.

The Revolut spokesperson said Salovaara's decision was unrelated to concerns flagged by auditor BDO about the company's financial accounts.

In March, BDO said that it was unable to independently verify three quarters of the £636 million ($795 million) of revenue reported by the company in its delayed 2021 accounts.

In its latest annual report, Revolut reported its first-ever full year of profitability, posting a pre-tax profit of £59.1 million on revenues of £636.2 million. In 2020, Revolut recorded a pre-tax loss of £205 million.