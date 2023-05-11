Senate holds first hearing on bill to help marijuana businesses access financing

Aaron Smith, chief executive officer of the National Cannabis Industry Association, speaks during a news conference on the Safe Banking Act outside the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

The Senate Banking Committee is holding its first-ever hearing Thursday on a bipartisan bill that would allow the cannabis industry to access traditional banking services — which marijuana businesses see as critical to their survival.

The meeting, titled "Examining Cannabis Banking Challenges of Small Businesses and Workers," will hear testimony from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., who reintroduced the standalone bill last week. The committee will also hear from witnesses including the Cannabis Regulators of Color Coalition, Drug Policy Alliance and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

Thursday's hearing will determine next steps in getting the bill to the Senate floor for a vote, as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other key lawmakers express support for it. It comes as the marijuana industry, which is facing a downturn even as more states approve legal markets, has pushed Congress to take action on the issue.

Senate action on the bill is welcome news to executives across the industry, including Craig Sweat, the owner of Uncle Budd NYC, the company that first brought mobile dispensary trucks to New York City.

"I've been held up for so long that I have product that is sitting and getting old," said Sweat, who after years of operating his mobile dispensary company and then a delivery service, has entered into a lucrative manufacturing and licensing partnership with Omnium Canna to produce his products.

"I have no way of transferring funds, I can't pay staff, I'm just sitting on my hands," Sweat said, adding that his latest business venture hasn't been able to launch as banks, fearful of federal prosecution, have been giving him the "runaround."