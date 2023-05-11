Sony's faith-based streaming service merges with Hallmark rival Great American Media

Actress Maria Conchita Alonso attends the Los Angeles premiere of "God's Not Dead: We The People" at Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City on September 21, 2021 in Universal City, California.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and its streaming service Pure Flix are making room on the cable TV dial.

The company's streaming service, known for faith-based content, is merging with Great American Media, a recent upstart cable rival to the Hallmark Channel.

The combination will give Pure Flix's content a place in front of traditional TV viewers. It will also beef up the slate for Great American's TV networks Great American Family and Great American Living.

As part of the deal, which has yet to close, content from both Pure Flix and Great American Media will cross each other's platforms.

Sony acquired Pure Flix in December 2020 for an undisclosed sum. The service, which features content such as the "God's Not Dead" film franchise and "The Chosen" series, costs $7.99 a month and has approximately 1 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.

The deal will also give Great American's fledgling TV networks a streaming home.

Great American Media and its two cable TV networks were launched in 2021 by Bill Abbott, former CEO of Crown Media, the parent of the Hallmark Channel. During his tenure at Hallmark, he helped turn the network into a Christmas movie behemoth, which continues to beckon some of the highest cable TV ratings during the holiday season.