Massive city growth and climate change are twin opportunities, says manager of $40 billion fund

Sadek Wahba, founder of I Squared Capital Photo courtesy Sadek Wahba

The next few decades are critical for humanity to respond to climate change. They're also going to see a massive trend toward building and urbanization as millions of people move to cities. The confluence of those two massive global trends holds countless climate challenges -- and similarly expansive opportunities for investors, says Sadek Wahba, the founder and chairman of I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure management company that currently manages around $40 billion worth of investments in infrastructure projects in over 50 countries. "Investing in infrastructure, climate-related technology is the future," Wahba told CNBC in a video interview in May. Currently, 56% of the global population live in cities, according to the World Bank. That's about 4.4 billion people. The population of city dwellers is expected to double by 2050, the World Bank says, at which point around 70% of people will live in cities, the World Bank says. The biggest growth in urbanization will happen in India, and more broadly speaking Asia, Wahba says. "So as people move, you have to build bigger and bigger cities to accommodate. Those cities are made of concrete. They're made of steel. They require air conditioning. They require heating, they require electricity. They require a broadband connection. They require cybersecurity. They require the whole gamut of things. They require transport," Wahba told CNBC. "That requires an enormous amount of infrastructure with a major impact on climate." Architectural think tank Architecture 2030 projects that 2.6 trillion square feet of new floor area will be added to buildings by 2060 -- that's the equivalent of adding an entire New York City's worth of buildings to the world every month for 40 years, the biggest wave of building growth in human history.

New York City topped the list for the world's wealthiest cities, according to Henley & Partners. Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

As this massive growth happens, all kinds of new decarbonization challenges will arise. For example, the growth of electric vehicle sales has been increasing every year for the last decade, according to the IEA. EVs do not use gas, a fossil fuel product, which is a climate positive. "But they still have to run on roads. The road is made of bitumen," a derivative of an oil product, Wahba told CNBC. "So if you build the cities, we may have electric vehicles that don't pollute, but the roads themselves coming from oil derivatives, which of course is polluting." The batteries for those electric vehicles are often made with lithium, which has to be mined, transported and processed. Each stage of that process poses an infrastructure climate problem. "Transporting it through ports, through containerships, bulk ships that use diesel: have we thought about that? It arrives at the Port of New York or the Port of LA, then it needs to be processed," Wahba said. Then the lithium will then be transported "In trucks that use diesel. Have we thought about that?"

watch now