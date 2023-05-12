Jim Cramer says off-price retailer TJX could be 'eating the carcass' of Bed Bath & Beyond

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Stocks edge down More upside for TJX Stick with FL 1. Stocks edge down Stocks trended lower Friday morning amid the ongoing political stalemate over raising the U.S. debt ceiling, with the government hurdling towards a potential default by the end of the month. The market was also weighed down by continued uncertainty over the health of regional banks. The S & P 500 was headed for its second week of losses. But the Nasdaq was trying hold on to its weekly gains for a third straight week. Meanwhile, the S & P 500 Short Range Oscillator was hovering around minus 2%, meaning the market is not yet in oversold territory. But once it is, we'll be looking for fresh buying opportunities. 2. More upside for TJX TJX Companies (TJX) "could be eating the carcass of Bed Bath & Beyond for breakfast," Jim Cramer said Friday. In the wake of Bed Bath & Beyond's bankruptcy , TJX is poised to absorb much of the inventory from the discount home-goods chain. Jim predicted TJX stock, trading around $78 a share Friday, could soon break above $80. His comments came as TD Cowen raised its price target on TJX to $89 per share from $88, while reiterating its outperform (buy) rating on the stock. TJX is set to report fiscal year 2024 first-quarter results on Wednesday. 3. Stick with Foot Locker Jim said Friday he continues to bet that Foot Locker (FL) CEO Mary Dillon's restructuring plan for the sneaker retailer will pay off – but warned that turnarounds don't happen overnight. Citi lowered its price target on FL to $48 per share from $50, but maintained its buy rating. The firm also predicted a first-quarter earnings beat on lower costs when Foot Locker reports on May 19. "We believe the market is likely to look through any near-term choppiness given the improvements CEO Mary Dillon can drive," Citi analysts wrote in a note. Shares of Foot Locker were higher Friday, trading at nearly $39 apiece. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long TJX, FL. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.