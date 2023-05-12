Dan Snyder agrees to sell NFL's Washington Commanders to Sixers owner Josh Harris

A general view of fans in front of the Washington Commanders logo during the first half of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

The NFL's Washington Commanders entered into a deal to be sold to a consortium led by private-equity financier and professional sports team owner Josh Harris, the sides announced Friday.

The deal is valued at approximately $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named as the terms weren't made public. While the deal is still subject to the NFL's approval, it would top last year's $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton.

"League staff and the finance committee will review details of the proposed Washington transaction," the NFL said. "Any transaction needs to be voted upon by the full membership with 24 of 32 votes needed to approve the sale."

The deal comes months after team owner Dan Snyder hired investment bankers to explore a sale of the team, CNBC previously reported.

Snyder wasn't being forced to sell the team despite mounting pressure among other owners to have him removed as owner. Snyder and the Commanders have been the subjects of recent probes by both the House Oversight Committee and the NFL for sexual harassment and financial misconduct.

Harris said he is determined to bring a Super Bowl title back to the franchise, which hasn't been to the league's championship game since 1992. Washington has won three Super Bowls in total, all during the 1980s and 1990s.

"I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase," Harris said in a statement on Friday.