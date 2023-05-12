Debt in advanced economies is piling on to global challenges, says World Bank president

Developed economies across the world are facing a debt problem, and that's piling onto other headaches in the global economy as central banks continue to grapple with persistent inflation, according to World Bank President David Malpass.

Speaking to CNBC's Martin Soong at the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Japan, Malpass emphasized that record-high global debt levels need to be addressed for stability.

"The debt-to-GDP ratios for the advanced economies are higher than ever before," he said, adding that developing countries are also facing a similar issue. "That means the economy has to work that much harder just to pay back money that's already been borrowed."

The World Bank has emphasized the need for transparency in addressing rising debt in the face of a number of global economic issues, including stress in the banking sector and sticky inflation.

The organization last month chaired the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable in Washington D.C. and highlighted its call for information sharing to speed up the process of debt restructuring in the world.