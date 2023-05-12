Netflix's $2.5 billion investment in Korean content appeals to audiences worldwide

Younghee, the giant robot doll from Netflix thriller "Squid Game," exhibited at the Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea. "Squid Game" was a global success and remains Netflix's most-watched show of all time.

Netflix is spending $2.5 billion on Korean content and sees opportunities beyond the Asian region, said Don Kang, Netflix's vice president of Korean content.

Over the next four years, Netflix will invest $2.5 billion in various types of Korean content spanning TV series, films and nonfiction shows, Kang told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." He said it will double the number of nonfiction shows it is producing, from about four in 2022 to at least eight this year, reflecting the Korean audience's demand for variety shows.

These include the reality show "Physical 100" it released earlier this year, which features a hundred contestants battling each other in a series of physically strenuous challenges.

"I think that was really the first nonfiction show to have global viewing, getting people really excited," he said. Korean competition or nonfiction shows don't typically travel very far outside Korea and the Asia-Pacific region, but Kang said the success of "Physical 100" is a "really positive sign."

"Physical 100" topped Netflix's weekly viewership for non-English TV shows for two weeks in 2022. Another Korean variety show that earned global success in 2022 was reality dating show "Single's Inferno," which Kang said featured in the global top 10 list.