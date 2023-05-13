CNBC Investing Club

Debt ceiling crisis hangs over markets, with investors hoping to avoid a repeat of 2011

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 11, 2023.
As the market assesses the past week and looks to the next, Wall Street is focused on the uncertainty around the debt ceiling standoff in Washington and mounting worries a recession is looming.