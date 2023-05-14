TipRanks reveals the top 10 financial sector analysts of the past decade

The financial sector witnessed a rapid transformation over the past decade, with technology reshaping the processes of lending, wealth management and payments. The transformation also brought opportunities to invest. TipRanks recognizes Wall Street's 10 best financial sector analysts for capturing the best investment opportunities. These analysts outperformed in their stock picking and earned significant returns from their recommendations. TipRanks has used its Experts Center tool to identify the top 10 analysts who have a high success rate. To create this list, TipRanks analyzed every recommendation made by financial sector analysts in the past decade. The ranking reflects the analysts' ability to generate returns from their stock recommendations and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return, statistical significance of each rating, and the analysts' overall success rate. Further, each rating was measured over one year. Top 10 analysts from the financial sector The image shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the financial sector, in descending order. 1. Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse Moshe Orenbuch tops the list. Orenbuch has an overall success rate of 65%. His best rating has been on the financial services company Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY ). His buy call on ALLY stock from April 17, 2020, to April 17, 2021, generated a return of 220%. 2. Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity Mark Rothschild is second on this list and has a success rate of 72%. Rothschild's top recommendation has been on a Canadian real estate investment firm, Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM ). The analyst generated a profit of 108% through his buy recommendation on Dream Unlimited from Feb. 24, 2021, to Feb. 24, 2022. 3. Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache ranks No. 3 on TipRanks' top 10 financial analysts list. Carcache has a success rate of 71%. His best recommendation has been on Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS ), a digital banking and payment services provider and credit card issuer. The analyst generated a return of 287% through a buy recommendation on DFS from March 20, 2020, to March 20, 2021. 4. Steve Manaker - Stifel Nicolaus Steve Manaker bags the fourth spot on this list. The five-star analyst has a 71% overall success rate. Manaker's best recommendation has been on Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR ), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the regulated cannabis industry. His buy call on IIPR stock generated a 250% return from June 26, 2018, to June 26, 2019. 5. Bose George - KBW Fifth-place analyst Bose George has a success rate of 71%. His best recommendation has been Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP ), a leading home loan servicer and originator. The analyst delivered a profit of 179% from July 7, 2020, to July 7, 2021. 6. Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Taking the sixth position is Gerard Cassidy. The analyst has a success rate of 58%. His top recommendation was Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB ), a Cincinnati-based regional bank. Through his buy call on FITB stock, Cassidy generated a return of 139% from April 8, 2020, to April 8, 2021. 7. Susan Roth Katzke - Credit Suisse Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 67%. Katzke's best call has been a buy on the shares of the investment bank Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ). The recommendation generated a return of 138% from May 6, 2020, to May 6, 2021. 8. Mark Dwelle - RBC Capital In the eighth position is Mark Dwelle of RBC. Dwelle has an overall success rate of 64%. His top recommendation is insurance company Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD ). Based on his buy call on GSHD, he generated a profit of 210% from March 13, 2020, to March 13, 2021. 9. Ken Usdin - Jefferies Ken Usdin ranks ninth on the list. The five-star analyst sports a 62% success rate. His top recommendation has been on Pennsylvania regional bank Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI ). The buy recommendation generated a return of 246% from Jan. 7, 2021, to Jan 7, 2022. 10. Robert Dodd - Raymond James Robert Dodd has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 69%. Dodd's best call has been a buy on the shares of WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF ), a business development company that offers loans to privately-held lower-middle-market corporations. The recommendation generated a return of 150% from April 13, 2020, to April 13, 2021. Bottom Line Retail investors could follow the ratings of these top financial analysts to make informed investment decisions. These analysts generated significant returns from their recommendations in the past decade. You can also look at all the analysts who feature in the top 100 list. We will soon return with the top 10 analysts of the past 10 years from the healthcare sector.

A screen displays the trading information for Morgan Stanley on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 19, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The financial sector witnessed a rapid transformation over the past decade, with technology reshaping the processes of lending, wealth management and payments. The transformation also brought opportunities to invest. TipRanks recognizes Wall Street's 10 best financial sector analysts for capturing the best investment opportunities. These analysts outperformed in their stock picking and earned significant returns from their recommendations. TipRanks has used its Experts Center tool to identify the top 10 analysts who have a high success rate. To create this list, TipRanks analyzed every recommendation made by financial sector analysts in the past decade. The ranking reflects the analysts' ability to generate returns from their stock recommendations and price targets. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return, statistical significance of each rating, and the analysts' overall success rate. Further, each rating was measured over one year.

Top 10 analysts from the financial sector

The image shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the financial sector, in descending order.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards

1. Moshe Orenbuch - Credit Suisse

Moshe Orenbuch tops the list. Orenbuch has an overall success rate of 65%. His best rating has been on the financial services company Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). His buy call on ALLY stock from April 17, 2020, to April 17, 2021, generated a return of 220%.

2. Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Mark Rothschild is second on this list and has a success rate of 72%. Rothschild's top recommendation has been on a Canadian real estate investment firm, Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM). The analyst generated a profit of 108% through his buy recommendation on Dream Unlimited from Feb. 24, 2021, to Feb. 24, 2022.

3. Bill Carcache - Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache ranks No. 3 on TipRanks' top 10 financial analysts list. Carcache has a success rate of 71%. His best recommendation has been on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), a digital banking and payment services provider and credit card issuer. The analyst generated a return of 287% through a buy recommendation on DFS from March 20, 2020, to March 20, 2021.

4. Steve Manaker - Stifel Nicolaus

Steve Manaker bags the fourth spot on this list. The five-star analyst has a 71% overall success rate. Manaker's best recommendation has been on Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the regulated cannabis industry. His buy call on IIPR stock generated a 250% return from June 26, 2018, to June 26, 2019.

5. Bose George - KBW

Fifth-place analyst Bose George has a success rate of 71%. His best recommendation has been Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP), a leading home loan servicer and originator. The analyst delivered a profit of 179% from July 7, 2020, to July 7, 2021.

6. Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital

Taking the sixth position is Gerard Cassidy. The analyst has a success rate of 58%. His top recommendation was Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), a Cincinnati-based regional bank. Through his buy call on FITB stock, Cassidy generated a return of 139% from April 8, 2020, to April 8, 2021.

7. Susan Roth Katzke - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 67%. Katzke's best call has been a buy on the shares of the investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The recommendation generated a return of 138% from May 6, 2020, to May 6, 2021.

8. Mark Dwelle - RBC Capital

In the eighth position is Mark Dwelle of RBC. Dwelle has an overall success rate of 64%. His top recommendation is insurance company Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD). Based on his buy call on GSHD, he generated a profit of 210% from March 13, 2020, to March 13, 2021.

9. Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Ken Usdin ranks ninth on the list. The five-star analyst sports a 62% success rate. His top recommendation has been on Pennsylvania regional bank Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI). The buy recommendation generated a return of 246% from Jan. 7, 2021, to Jan 7, 2022.

10. Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Robert Dodd has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 69%. Dodd's best call has been a buy on the shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF), a business development company that offers loans to privately-held lower-middle-market corporations. The recommendation generated a return of 150% from April 13, 2020, to April 13, 2021.

Bottom Line