Americans are keeping their cars longer amid sky-high prices, rising interest rates

DETROIT — The average age of passenger vehicles on U.S. roadways climbed to a record this year, as car owners hold on to their vehicles longer amid low supplies of new vehicles and sky-high prices.

The average age of a light-duty vehicle on U.S. roads rose by more than three months — the highest year-over-year increase since the Great Recession in 2008-2009 — to 12.5 years as of Jan. 1, according to a new report Monday from S&P Global Mobility. That includes a 3.8% increase for passenger cars to 13.6 years and a 1.7% uptick in trucks, SUVs and crossovers to 11.8 years.

Rising vehicle ages are good news for aftermarket parts suppliers like AutoZone , O'Reilly Automotive and Advance Auto Parts . It also can benefit dealer service centers, but it doesn't bode well for new vehicle dealers and sales.

"The aftermarket and the repair market as a whole is definitely a winner as the average age continues to grow," said Todd Campau, associate director of aftermarket solutions for S&P Global Mobility. "The more older vehicles that are on the road, the more repairs they need."

In total, S&P Global Mobility reports there are more than 284 million vehicles in operation on U.S. roads. That's up slightly from 283 million last year.