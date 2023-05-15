CNBC Investing Club

Will history repeat? Here are Club stocks that were great buys during 2011 debt-ceiling market swoon

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Tourists travel along 1st Street near the East Front of the U.S. Capitol building on March 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The 2011 debt-ceiling debate has been a useful, if not foreboding, analogue as Wall Street grapples with the current back-and-forth in Washington about raising the nation's borrowing limit. Concern about a potential U.S. government default has only mounted in recent days, contributing to back-to-back weekly losses in the S&P 500.