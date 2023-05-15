Paul Tudor Jones says the Fed is done raising rates, stocks to finish the year higher from here

Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones believes the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, and the stock market could grind higher this year.

"I definitely think they are done," Jones said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" of the Fed's rate-hiking campaign. "They could probably declare victory now because if you look at CPI, it's been declining 12 straight months. ... That's never happened before in history."

The central bank has raised interest rates 10 times since March 2022, taking the fed funds rate to a target range of 5%-5.25%, the highest since August 2007. The consumer price index has cooled considerably since peaking out around 9% in June 2022. The gauge eased to 4.9% in April.

The longtime investor said the market setup right now is similar to mid-2006 before the global financial crisis, where stocks moved higher for over a year after the Fed stopped tightening monetary policy.

"Equity prices ... I think they're going to continue to go up this year," Jones said. "I'm not rampantly bullish because I think it'll be a slow grind."