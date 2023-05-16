Apple's next big iPhone update lets you create a digital voice that sounds like you

Ahead of its June WWDC event, Apple on Tuesday previewed a suite of accessibility features that will be coming "later this year" in its next big iPhone update.

The new "Personal Voice" feature, expected in part of iOS 17, will let iPhones and iPads generate digital reproductions of a user's voice for in-person conversations and on phone, FaceTime and audio calls.

Apple said Personal Voice will create a synthesized voice that sounds like a user and can be used to connect with family and friends. The feature is aimed at users who have conditions that can impact their speaking ability over time.