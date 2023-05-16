Biden will cut international trip short as Washington scrambles to avoid debt default

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the federal government's debt limit during a visit to SUNY Westchester Community College Valhalla in Valhalla, New York, May 10, 2023.

WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden hosts congressional leaders at the White House for a highly anticipated meeting on the debt limit Tuesday, stricter work requirements for social safety net programs are emerging as potential area of compromise.

The restrictions are a key demand of House Republicans, who included them in a partisan debt limit bill that passed the House last month.

"The public wants it," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday, citing a recent ballot initiative in Wisconsin. "Both parties want it, the idea that [Democrats] want to put us into a default because they will not work with us on that is ludicrous to me."

But they are also a red line for some progressive Democrats, a fact that could scramble the vote math of any debt limit deal that could pass the House.

Increasing the current work requirements for federal assistance programs are "a nonstarter for me," said Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on MSNBC.

"It's just cruel, especially as we see the slowing down of the economy," Khanna said. "I'm hopeful the president will stick to what he said, that we pay our debts, and then we can negotiate on the budget."

But Biden and the White House have signaled in recent days that the requirements could be on the table, as Congress races to reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt limit in time to avoid economic fallout from a potential U.S. debt default that could come as early as the first week of June.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were meeting with McCarthy, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.