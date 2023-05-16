Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Capital One, Dish Network & more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Dish Network — The satellite TV provider added 5.2% in premarket trading after director James DeFranco disclosed the purchase of 3 million shares.

Home Depot , Lowes — The home improvement retailers lost 3.5% and 2.8% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after Home Depot reporting the biggest revenue miss in over 20 years. The company reported revenue of $37.26 billion against a Refinitiv consensus forecast of $38.28 billion. Lowes will report quarterly results on May 23.

Capital One — The firm gained 6.3% after a regulatory filing showed Warren Buffet's Berkshire took a new stake in the firm worth over $950 million.

Seagen — The biotechnology company lost 4.5% in premarket trading Daniel Welch, a director at Seagen, disclosed the sale of 1,864 shares, a stake worth $371,961.

Nu Holdings — Nu Holdings popped 5.9% after the fintech firm topped analysts' first-quarter earnings expectations. Nu reported adjusted net income of $182.4 million, greater than the consensus estimate of $113.4 million, according to FactSet. It posted revenue of $1.6 billion, compared to analysts' forecasts of $1.40 billion.

Sea Limited — Shares shed nearly 8% after the Singapore-based technology company reported earnings before the open. Its first-quarter revenue came in at $3.04 billion, less than the $3.06 billion expected from analysts polled by StreetAccount. Sea Limited also reported GAAP earnings of 15 cents per share. However, it wasn't clear if that was comparable to a StreetAccount forecast.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox and Sarah Min contributed reporting