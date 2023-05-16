Target wants shoppers to think of it for groceries as retailer braces for leaner spending

In this article TGT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

About 21% of Target's annual sales come from the food and beverage category, but its grocery aisles have taken on added importance as shoppers buy fewer discretionary items. Melissa Repko | CNBC

For many Americans, a trip to Target brings to mind a shopping cart filled with throw pillows, makeup or a cute outfit. The retailer wants more customers to think of it when checking off the grocery list, too. Only 21% of Target's annual sales came from food and beverage in the most recent fiscal year, according to the company's financial filings. That's a sharp difference from rival Walmart , which gets nearly 60% of its annual sales from the grocery aisles. Yet as inflation-wary shoppers watch their budgets and focus on needs instead of wants, grocery has gained importance as a driver of foot traffic. Investors will learn this week if Target could help make up for softer sales of apparel, electronics and home goods by selling more boxes of pasta, gallons of milk and cartons of eggs. The company will report earnings before the bell Wednesday.

Target will post results as the company's stock has fallen, driven in part by challenging pandemic comparisons and its own inventory missteps. Shares of Target closed Monday at $160.57, down nearly 30% from its 52-week high. The big-box retailer also hopes by drawing shoppers for essentials like gallons of milk, it can nudge purchases of discretionary items that shoppers otherwise would not have bought. "It's actually a gateway to the rest of the store," Chief Food and Beverage Officer Rick Gomez said in an interview with CNBC. "It drives traffic to the store. It drives traffic to our site. And then while they're picking up what they need food- and beverage-wise, they'll browse through the rest of the store and maybe pick up a few things at Ulta [Beauty at Target] or a few things in apparel."

A 'Tarzhay' spin on groceries

On a recent trip to a Minneapolis area grocery store, Gomez surveyed displays of colorful fruits and vegetables. Nearby, shoppers could order freshly sliced turkey at the store's full deli counter or order a custom birthday cake at a bakery. The store captures Target's grocery ambitions, even though it offers a much larger mix of food than many of the retailer's other stores. The retailer's stores vary in size and so do its grocery departments. Since stepping into his food and beverage role a little over two years ago, Gomez has overseen Target's efforts to raise the quality of the grocery department. He said that began with some tough truths: Customers weren't satisfied. "We were doing focus groups and one of our guests said, 'You know, I know Target sells food and beverage, but it kind of feels like an afterthought. It feels a little bit like a bolt-on. It doesn't have 'Tarzhay magic' that the rest of the store has," Gomez said. "It was a little disheartening, but rather than get frustrated and get disappointed about it, we said, 'You know what, let's use that as a rallying cry,'" he said. Target struggled with out-of-stock items in the department, even before the pandemic walloped the supply chain, he said. Fruits and vegetables weren't always fresh. The grocery department didn't capture a celebratory or seasonal flair like other parts of the store. Target can now offer more reliability with a new distribution center in Maryland that opened in October, he said. It hired more employees with grocery expertise and raised its produce specifications to lengthen freshness, improve taste and boost presentation, such as making sure avocados are a consistent size. He said that Target has added more items to Good & Gather, its primary private label grocery brand that launched in 2019 and to Favorite Day, a line of snacks and desserts that debuted in 2021. It has riffed off the model of Trader Joe's by coming up with creative items that can't be found elsewhere, such as s'mores trail mix and an avocado toast-flavored chopped salad kit. Some items are seasonal, too, like a peach jelly bean-flavored whipped cream for Easter. Gomez credited those changes and others for fueling sales gains. In each of the past two fiscal years, Target has had double-digit sales growth in the food and beverage category. The segment's sales as a percentage of Target's overall annual revenue has stayed relatively flat, but its total sales have spiked. Food and beverage sales totaled $22.9 million in the fiscal year that ended in January, up about 52% from $15 million in the year that ended in late January 2020. Target's grocery sales matter more as shoppers pull back in other areas. Company leaders said at an investor meeting in January that the retailer took action to address the budget sensitivity they were seeing from consumers. After its aggressive actions to clear through excess inventory, the company stocked up more on food and essentials. It had about 13% less inventory in discretionary categories compared with a year ago at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter. Target also said it would offer more items at lower price points, such as $3, $5, $10 and $15.

Grocery competition gets tougher

Competition for grocery shoppers has heated up, especially as consumers stretch their budgets. Discounters like Aldi, Lidl and Dollar General are opening more stores, while warehouse clubs like Costco , BJ's Wholesale and Walmart-owned Sam's Club have reeled in more members by offering cheaper gas and bulk sizes. Meanwhile, Kroger wants to get bigger by acquiring Albertsons.