OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before U.S. Senate: live

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is slated to testify on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee regarding AI oversight. Altman has become a highly visible face in the AI development races, leading OpenAI in its partnership with Microsoft and the development of its ChatGPT conversation bot.

Regulators and business executives have been scrambling to understand, regulate and integrate large-language models like ChatGPT into their business and legislative frameworks. Earlier this month, Altman and a host of Silicon Valley executives traveled to the White House to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Altman attended a closed-door dinner with around 60 lawmakers, where the CEO reportedly wowed them with his "forthcoming" speaking.

