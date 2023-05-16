Home Depot just forecast weak consumer demand — here’s what that could mean for the rest of the economy

A Home Depot store in Livermore, California, US, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Home Depot Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 17. Photographer:

Just an awful earnings report from the stock market's most important retailer on Tuesday: Home Depot.

Bottom line – the broader-market implications of Tuesday morning's post-earnings stock move for Home Depot are going to be significant. And don't expect much improvement from the home improvement retailer any time soon.

Home Depot is tumbling 5%, or $13 a share, in premarket trading. That's worth about 100 points on the Dow Jones Industrial Average and should take a bite out of the S&P 500 too. Remember, it's the most impactful retailer in the price-weighted Dow – having almost double the weight of Walmart (since it is almost double the price). And despite Walmart's much larger market cap – as we highlighted yesterday – Home Depot has both a greater index and earnings influence in the S&P 500 due to the Walton family's hefty stake in Walmart that reduces its weighting in the main equity benchmark. Lowe's is down 3% pre-open in sympathy, but it won't report results until next Tuesday.