CNBC Investing Club

Cramer discusses recent stock wins and losses: 'We refuse to accept defeat in the long term'

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Shoppers wearing face masks leave a Costco wholesale store in Washington, D.C.
Ting Shen | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

Today, I want to examine a few stories that, right now, appear to be defeats and tell you how we look at these defeats beyond the failing grades we deserve — without extra credit that could save us, because this isn't high school. We remonstrate, but we act and stubbornly refuse to accept defeat in the long term.