Cramer's Lightning Round: Tesla is a buy

Tesla's year-to-date stock performance.

Tesla : "I would say absolutely, yes, I would add Tesla."

Magellan Midstream Partners' year-to-date stock performance.

Magellan Midstream Partners : "I say, take the money and stock and run!"

Lantheus Holdings' year-to-date stock performance.

Lantheus Holdings : "You know, I love these medical device companies. The answer is yes, and I know it's run a lot, but when you get them in the sweet spot like that, they're not going to be done."

Himax Technologies' year-to-date stock performance.

Himax Technologies : "The only problem is in Taiwan. I don't want the risk. Look, I listen to Elon Musk last night, and I'm going to be addressing the question about what happens to Taiwan, but I don't need that headache on top of the headache of owning semiconductor stock that just advanced too much."

STEM's year-to-date stock performance.

STEM : "STEM, they blew it. Listen, they just blew it. They did not deliver, and that's what happens periodically, and it's such a bummer, and I am sorry."

