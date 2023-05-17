Target shares rise after earnings beat. Here's how the pros are playing it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts as Target shares rose after the retailer posted an earnings beat. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the retailer after it reported its first-quarter financial results Wednesday before the opening bell. Target chairman and CEO Brian Cornell said on a call with investors that inventories are down 16%, yet sales barely grew compared to a year ago as consumers dial back on spending. Despite those numbers, Target is maintaining its previous full-year guidance. The stock closed 2.5% higher Wednesday.