OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS, Android coming soon

Samuel H. Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, speaks to media after meeting Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's office in Tokyo on April 10, 2023.

OpenAI launched a ChatGPT iPhone app on Thursday, its CTO Mira Murati said on Twitter. An Android version is coming soon, she said.

The app is the first official mobile application for ChatGPT, a software program that gained over 100 million users quickly after it launched last year and forced the technology industry to quickly adapt and invest in next-generation artificial intelligence applications.

In screenshots on Apple's App Store, OpenAI says that the app can answer questions such as, "what are unique custom birthday gifts ideas for my coffee-loving mom" or explain how to politely decline an invite to a concert. The ChatGPT app also accepts voice input, the company said in a blog post.

ChatGPT was previously available online on OpenAI's website, as well as through an application interface used to build third-party apps. Apple's App Store has previously hosted several apps that use OpenAI's software, but none were from OpenAI itself.

ChatGPT is the best-known example of a "large language model," a type of machine learning application that trains on terabytes of data to be able to return output of long paragraphs or computer code that looks like a human wrote it.

The app is free, although it includes a $20 per month in-app purchase through Apple for ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's subscription that offers additional features.

The app is only available in the U.S. for now, Murati said.