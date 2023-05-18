Get ready for a sharp rally if debt ceiling is solved, JPMorgan tells clients

U.S. stocks may be setting up for a sharp late spring/early summer rally if the U.S. debt ceiling debate is rendered moot, either by an agreement or a decision to kick the can until after Labor Day, a note from JPMorgan’s trading desk said Thursday. That's a contrarian view running counter to the market's latest doldrums, but JPMorgan said the economic backdrop plus the way in which professional investors are positioned may add fuel to any potential advance. The factors it cites for this stance are: 1) economic growth running better than expected, 2) consumer spending and corporate balance sheets remaining strong, 3) inflation not getting any worse, and 4) more stocks and different types of stocks are participating in a rally. "The passage of the debt ceiling may mean a return to macro fundamentals, where earnings are holding up better than expected with margins (ex-Energy/Fins) higher on a QoQ basis and the expectation for earnings to accelerate higher from here," the note from JPMorgan's sales and trading desk said. The so-called pain trade that catches the greatest number of investors off guard "is higher, specifically if led by cyclical stocks such as energy, financials, industrials and materials. Energy may find support from the U.S. beginning to refill the [Strategic Petroleum Reserve], in addition to more favorable supply/demand dynamics which had been overshadowed by recession fears and lack of Chinese demand," the note said. JPMorgan also looks for a potential reversal in financial stocks if deposits fail to flee, noting that the regional bank ETF is 8% below its April average, 64% beneath its year-to-date high and short interest in financials has ballooned, possibly paving the way for a huge short squeeze.