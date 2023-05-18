Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Take-Two Interactive, Bath & Body Works and more

Sale signs inside the Bath and Body Works store in Edmonton. On Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell Thursday.

Walmart – Shares of the retail giant rose more than 1.5% in premarket trading after the company raised its full-year forecast and reported an almost 8% gain in sales for the fiscal first quarter, pointing to strength in its large grocery business that helped offset weaker sales in clothing and electronics. Walmart also reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive Software — The video game company surged 14% after posting better-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. Take-Two Interactive shared a weaker-than-expected outlook, but signaled that a strong future gaming slate could fuel strong growth thereafter.

Bath & Body Works — The retailer of body care and fragrance saw its stock surge nearly 10% in premarket after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter. Bath & Body Works also raised its full-year earnings guidance.

Boot Barn — The western footwear brand shed more than 13% before the bell. Boot Barn reported fiscal third-quarter revenue and guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Cisco Systems — Shares of Cisco Systems lost 4% after the company reported a 23% decline in orders for the fiscal third quarter.

Regional bank stocks — Shares of many hard-hit regional banks stocks rose before the bell, building on Wednesday's gains. PacWest , Western Alliance and Zions Bancorporation gained 7%, 3.9% and 1.3%, respectively. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF added more than 1%.

Alibaba — The Chinese e-commerce company lost 1% after posting mixed results for the recent quarter. Revenue fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Alibaba also said it plans to list its cloud division.

Micron Technology — The memory chipmaker's stock rose 2% on news that it plans to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Japan to foster dynamic random access memory chip production there.

Synopsys — Synopsys added 2% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The software company also shared stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings growth guidance for the full year.

Sony — The stock added nearly 4% after the company announced it will begin assessing a partial spin-off of its financial services business. Sony would list shares of Sony Financial Group in about two to three years and still own about 20% of the business.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel and Michelle Fox contributed reporting