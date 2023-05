Musician Prince performs onstage at the 36th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against the Andy Warhol Foundation in a copyright dispute over the use of a celebrity photographer's image of the musician Prince.

The court ruled 7-2 in favor of the photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who owns the copyright for her 1981 photo of Prince.

