Japan stocks surge to highest since 1990 as G-7 meeting is underway

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters is seen beyond the cherry blossoms in Tokyo on March 20, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose as two of the three Wall Street's major indexes hit record highs on Thursday night and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that he is confident a deal can be struck on the U.S. debt ceiling by next week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped on Thursday to notch their highest closing levels since August 2022 as Wall Street traders kept focused on debt ceiling negotiations.

Leaders from the Group of 7 will be gathering in Hiroshima, Japan for the G-7 summit that kicks off today.

Japan stocks were on course to seeing its best week since October as the Nikkei 225 rose 0.67%, maintaining the highest levels since 1990 and the Topix climbed 0.37% in early trade — marking its sixth winning streak. Japan's core inflation in April rose 3.4% year-on-year, maintaining levels above the central bank's target.