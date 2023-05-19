LIVE UPDATES
Japan stocks surge to highest since 1990 as G-7 meeting is underway
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets largely rose as two of the three Wall Street's major indexes hit record highs on Thursday night and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that he is confident a deal can be struck on the U.S. debt ceiling by next week.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite jumped on Thursday to notch their highest closing levels since August 2022 as Wall Street traders kept focused on debt ceiling negotiations.
Leaders from the Group of 7 will be gathering in Hiroshima, Japan for the G-7 summit that kicks off today.
Japan stocks were on course to seeing its best week since October as the Nikkei 225 rose 0.67%, maintaining the highest levels since 1990 and the Topix climbed 0.37% in early trade — marking its sixth winning streak. Japan's core inflation in April rose 3.4% year-on-year, maintaining levels above the central bank's target.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.23%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.42% and the Kosdaq was 0.37% higher.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index meanwhile, is set for a lower open, with futures at 19,469 compared to the HSI's last close of 19,727.25.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were up for a second straight day, with the Nasdaq gaining 1.51% and hitting 52-week highs, while the S&P added 0.94%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.34%
— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
Japan's core inflation nationwide rose 3.4% in April
Japan's core inflation nationwide rose 3.4% year-on-year in April, in line with forecasts by economists polled by Reuters.
The reading ticked up higher from the previous month's inflation rate of 3.1% and marked levels above the central bank's target of 2%.
Overall inflation also ticked up from 3.2% in March to 3.5% in April.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 138.42 against the greenback after the U.S. dollar index rose past 103.5 overnight, marking its highest point in about two months.
— Jihye Lee
U.S., Taiwan reach first agreement as part of trade initiative
The United States and Taiwan reached an agreement on a number of trade items, marking a deal on the first part of the bilateral "21st Century Trade" initiative.
The first agreement under the initiative includes: customs administration and trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, services domestic regulation, anticorruption, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the United States Trade Representative said in a release.
US trade representative Katherine Tai said of the agreement, "This accomplishment represents an important step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship."
The agreement comes in the face of increased pressure from China, warning against deepening bilateral engagement between the U.S. and Taiwan.
— Jihye Lee
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
McCarthy says he's optimistic negotiators can reach deal on debt ceiling in time for vote next week
The major indexes took a leg higher after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he's optimisitc congressional negotiators could reach a deal on the debt ceiling in time for a House vote next week.
"I see the path that we can come to an agreement," McCarthy told reporters in the Capitol. "And I think we have a structure now and everybody's working hard, and I mean, we're working two or three times a day, then going back getting more numbers."
— Christina Wilkie
Big Tech, chipmakers help lift Nasdaq Composite
The Nasdaq Composite held onto a 0.5% gain during early morning trading Thursday.
The tech-heavy index got a boost from information technology and communication services stocks, with shares of Amazon and Netflix last up 2% and 8%, respectively. Big technology stocks Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet also moved higher.
Chip stocks offered another leg of support to the Nasdaq, with Nvidia up more than 2%. Micron Technology popped nearly 5% on news that it's helping build chips in Japan. Marvell Technology, Applied Materials and Lam Research both added 2%.
Synopsys and Take-Two Interactive surged 7% and more than 10%, respectively, on the heels of their earnings reports. Software stocks CrowdStrike, Datadog and Workday also gained.
— Samantha Subin
Dallas Fed President: Economic data doesn't justify rate hike pause yet
Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said Thursday that the economic data points so far don't justify skipping a rate increase at the central bank's next meeting in June.
"After raising the target range for the federal funds rate at each of the last 10 FOMC meetings, we have made some progress," she said in prepared remarks for a speech to bankers in San Antonio. "The data in coming weeks could yet show that it is appropriate to skip a meeting. As of today, though, we aren't there yet."
Futures took a leg lower following her remarks.
— Jeff Cox
Jobless claims fall unexpectedly; Philadelphia manufacturing improves
Initial jobless claims unexpectedly declined last week, indicating the labor market still has some tightness.
First-time filings for the week ended May 13 totaled 242,000, a drop of 22,000 from the previous week and below the Dow Jones estimate for 250,000, the Labor Department reported. Continuing claims nudged lower to 1.799 million, against the FactSet estimate for 1.829 million.
In other economic news, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index for the region rose to -10.4, an increase of 29 percentage points and better than the estimate for -20.
However, the index, which measures the percentage of companies reporting expansion against those seeing contraction, still showed the sector in decline for the region.
—Jeff Cox