Cramer's Lightning Round: Keep an eye on Palantir

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Zim Integrated Shipping: "I do not want you to go near that stock, and 've been dead right, [sell! sell! sell!]."
Palantir: "Palantir has shifted, they have got religion, they're doing the pivot, and by the way, Bob Pragada, who is the CEO of Jacobs, told me, 'look out, Palantir's doing some great stuff.'"
related investing news
Nextera Energy: "I like Nextera, I love growth utilities, and that's Nextera. It's a good call."
HF Sinclair Corporation: "Everyone keeps saying the numbers are going to come down a great deal. I'm with you -- I don't think, at this point, it has nearly as much risk, but look, let's understand each other, it's only because it's down so much, I've not liked the stock."
Veeva Systems: "Veeva Systems is a very, very expensive stock, but a great company. Cloud-based software for the medical business, it's really got the space to itself. I'm going to say yes, but you understand, this is a growth stock for younger people, not for older people because it is more risky than most I recommend on the show."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com