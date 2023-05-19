Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Keep an eye on Palantir

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Zim Integrated Shipping's year-to-date stock performance.

Zim Integrated Shipping: "I do not want you to go near that stock, and 've been dead right, [sell! sell! sell!]."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir: "Palantir has shifted, they have got religion, they're doing the pivot, and by the way, Bob Pragada, who is the CEO of Jacobs, told me, 'look out, Palantir's doing some great stuff.'"

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Nextera Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

related investing news

Here's our Monthly Meeting rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in the Club's portfolio
CNBC Investing Club
Here's our Monthly Meeting rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in the Club's portfolio
2 days ago

Nextera Energy: "I like Nextera, I love growth utilities, and that's Nextera. It's a good call."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
HF Sinclair Corporation's year-to-date stock performance.

HF Sinclair Corporation: "Everyone keeps saying the numbers are going to come down a great deal. I'm with you -- I don't think, at this point, it has nearly as much risk, but look, let's understand each other, it's only because it's down so much, I've not liked the stock."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Veeva Systems' year-to-date stock performance.

Veeva Systems: "Veeva Systems is a very, very expensive stock, but a great company. Cloud-based software for the medical business, it's really got the space to itself. I'm going to say yes, but you understand, this is a growth stock for younger people, not for older people because it is more risky than most I recommend on the show."

Lightning Round: 'I've doubled down on my negativity' towards Zim, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO4:4604:46
Lightning Round: 'I've doubled down on my negativity' towards Zim, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com