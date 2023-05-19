Foot Locker shares sink after guidance cut. Here's what the pros have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts as Foot Locker shares dropped considerably after the footwear retailer's most recent earnings report. Jim Cramer and Jan Rogers Kniffen of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises discussed Foot Locker after a big miss on earnings and revenue estimates in its latest quarter. Slow sales prompted the company to lower guidance just two months after issuing it. Foot Locker said sales promotions and retail theft led to a four percentage point drop in gross margins from a year ago. The stock plummeted 27% Friday and is also held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.