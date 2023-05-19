G-7 leaders to announce more sanctions on Russia; Zelenskyy expected to fly to Japan

The Group of Seven summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19-22.

Leaders of the Group of Seven are expected to introduce on a set of measures to add pressure on Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues for a second year.

G-7 leaders are in Hiroshima, Japan, for a three-day meeting to discuss international trade and security as the U.S. and China battle for influence in a multipolar world amid concerns of their decoupling, and as the Ukraine war continues.

A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said early Friday morning that the government plans to introduce steps to "economically isolate" Russia to weaken its ability to wage war.

"We will continue to expand export controls to make it even harder for Russia to sustain its war machine," the senior official told reporters, emphasizing that the U.S. government's "commitment to continue tightening the screws on Russia remains as strong as it was last year."

Discussions on the scope of the sanctions on Russia will be underway as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is reportedly expected to fly to Japan to attend the G-7 summit on Sunday, according to the Financial Times.