CNBC Investing Club

As the debt ceiling deadline creeps closer, investors await deal from Washington

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
thumbnail
Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and other congressional leaders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

With the end of another earnings season in sight, Wall Street's attention has turned to Washington and the debt ceiling deadline.

Republican negotiators on Friday walked out of talks on raising the debt limit, abruptly ending a positive week of discussions that appeared to be leading toward a deal. Democrats and the White House have been pushing for a "clean" hike to the debt limit that would push the next deadline past the 2024 presidential election, while Republicans are pressing for spending cuts.

There has been an increased sense of urgency since May 6, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could run out of money to pay its debts as soon as June 1, much earlier than expected.