CNBC Investing Club

Buybacks are a great tool to reward shareholders — but the timing has to be right

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Share repurchases have become a hot-button issue of late in the U.S.  Many politicians have railed against them, arguing companies should spend any excess funds on employees, rather than returning the cash to investors.