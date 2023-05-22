China chip stocks rally after Beijing said U.S. chip giant Micron is 'major security risk'

China's chip stocks rallied on Monday morning following Beijing's announcement to bar some purchases of products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron .

China's Cyberspace Administration barred operators of "critical information infrastructure" in China from buying products from the U.S. chip giant following a security review conducted by the Cyberspace Administration of China.

Chinese authorities said Micron products have failed its network security review, and cited "serious potential network security issues." The firm poses a "major security risk" to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affects [its] national security," a statement said.

Shares of Chinese chipmakers largely rose on Monday following the move: Hong Kong-listed Hua Hong Semiconductor rose as much as 3.14% on Monday, while SMIC rose 2.64%.