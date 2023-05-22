Tech

Fintech firm Wise's shares fall after announcing CFO is resigning, CEO to go on leave

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Kristo Kaarmann, CEO and co-founder of Wise.
Eoin Noonan | Sportsfile | Getty Images

Shares of British fintech firm Wise slipped Monday, after the company announced its CFO Matt Briers is leaving the company next year, while its CEO Kristo Kaarman will go on paternity leave starting September.

Wise shares were down around 4% as of 9:15 a.m. London time.

Briers is the second CFO of a major U.K. fintech firm to announce his departure this month — on May. 11, British digital banking startup Revolut said its CFO Mikko Salovaara was leaving after only two months in the job for "personal reasons."