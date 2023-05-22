Ryanair reports bumper profit on 'favorable' fuel hedges, sees major industry consolidation

BONN, Germany - Jan. 30, 2023: A Ryanair plane parks at Bonn airport in Cologne, Germany. Ryanair reported a bumper full-year profit for 2022/23 on the back of resurgent traffic and favorable oil hedges.

Ryanair on Monday posted a full-year net profit of 1.43 billion euros ($1.55 billion), aided by resurgent traffic and fares, along with favorable oil hedging positions.

Despite a rough first quarter in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, travel demand rebounded over the course of the year. The Irish low-cost carrier reported a 74% increase in full-year traffic to 168.6 million customers, while fares were up 10% on pre-Covid levels.

Operating costs rose 75% to 9.2 billion euros as a result of a 113% increase in fuel costs, but the airline said "favorable" hedges helped offset this, while unit costs came in at 31 euros per passenger, considerably lower than other European rivals.

"Our industry leading fuel hedging (over 80% hedged at approx. $64bbl) contributed significantly to the final FY23 profit outcome, saving the Group over €1.4bn," CEO Michael O'Leary said in Monday's earnings report.

Airlines hedge against the risk of potential increases in oil prices by buying a certain amount of fuel via forward contracts at a fixed price, for delivery in the future.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at just over $75 per barrel on Monday morning.

Ryanair is 85% hedged at $89 per barrel this year, and company Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorohan told CNBC on Monday that this will add around $1 billion extra to this year's fuel bill. But he said Ryanair is confident it can cover the cost increase and grow profits "modestly" on a year-on-year basis.

"Our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry with a BBB+ credit rating and €4.7bn gross cash at year-end, despite an €850m bond repayment in March 2023," O'Leary said in the report.

"Almost all the Group's B737 fleet are owned and 99% are unencumbered, which significantly widens our cost advantage, as interest rates and leasing costs continue to rise for competitors."

Ryanair earlier this month signed an agreement to purchase 300 new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft — 150 firm orders and 150 future options — with phased deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2033. The purchase, delayed over a price dispute in 2021, relates to Ryanair's ambition to carry 300 million passengers per annum by 2034.