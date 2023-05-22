Treasury yields tumble as investors weigh debt ceiling talks, Fed rate policy

At 4:03 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury was trading more than four basis points lower at 3.6497%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last down by over six basis points to 4.228%.

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Monday as investors fretted over debt ceiling deal negotiations and assessed what could be next for Federal Reserve interest rate policy after mixed messages from officials.

Talks about a debt ceiling deal are set to continue Monday, with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy being expected to meet for negotiations. If a resolution is not found, the U.S. risks defaulting on its debt as soon as June 1.

Talks stalled late on Saturday as the two sides struggled to come to an agreement. On Sunday, Biden called for the Republicans to "move from their extreme position", while McCarthy told reporters that Biden needed to "get away from the socialist wing of the Democratic party and represent America."

They would both need to compromise to reach a deal, McCarthy added.

Investors also weighed the outlook for central bank interest rate policy after Fed officials gave mixed messages about whether rate hikes should be halted last week.

On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high, but interest rates may not have to go as high as previously expected to curb it, owing to recent banking sector turmoil.

More central bank speakers are due to speak Monday ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's last meeting on Wednesday.