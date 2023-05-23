CNBC Investing Club

Consumer spending is slowing, but these two Club retailers are well-positioned to ride out the storm

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
Shoppers wait in a check-out line at a Costco wholesale store in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessy | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

American consumers are continuing to rein in spending amid growing concerns over the health of the U.S. economy, putting further pressure on the retail sector. Given the mounting economic uncertainty around interest rates, inflation and a potential looming recession, we're sticking with retail holdings like TJX Companies and Costco Wholesale that offer both quality and value to shoppers.