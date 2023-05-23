Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Palo Alto Networks, Urban Outfitters and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Palo Alto Networks — Shares gained 3.5% after the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates. The cybersecurity company posted adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated earnings of 93 cents per share and $1.71 billion in revenue. The company's earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter also surpassed expectations.

Urban Outfitters — The clothing retailer's stock popped 6%. Urban Outfitters' posted earnings of 56 cents per share in the first quarter. Analysts had expected 35 cents earnings per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations, with the company reporting $1.11 billion versus consensus estimates of $1.09 billion.

Agilent Technologies — Shares of the laboratory technology company declined more than 6%. Agilent posted an earnings and revenue beat in the fiscal second quarter, according to Refinitiv. Guidance for earnings and revenue in the fiscal third quarter came was lower than anticipated.

Intuit — The tax software company's shares fell more than 5%. While Intuit's fiscal third-quarter earnings beat estimates, revenue fell below expectations, according to Refinitiv. The company's earnings outlook for the current quarter was also lower than what analysts had estimated.

Toll Brothers — Shares gained more than 3% after the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. The company said the increase in demand that started in January has continued into the start of its third quarter.

VF Corp — The apparel company's shares jumped 2% in extended trading. VF, whose brands include Smartwool and The North Face, posted adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $2.74 billion during its fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts were calling for earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $2.73 billion, according to Refinitiv.

