WhatsApp to allow users to edit messages — but only for up to 15 minutes of sending

WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to alter their messages for a 15-minute window.

WhatsApp will now allow users to edit messages, replicating a feature offered by other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Signal.

In an update announced Monday, the Meta -owned app said that messages could be edited for up to 15 minutes after being sent.

The new feature is expected to roll out to WhatsApp's approximately 2 billion users within the coming weeks.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we're excited to bring you more control over your chats," the company wrote in a blog post Monday.

"All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose 'Edit' from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after," it added.