Asia markets weaker in early trade as U.S. debt ceiling deal still elusive

Buildings in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Photographer: Fiona Goodall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets started Wednesday on a weaker footing, with investors cautious as ongoing U.S. debt ceiling discussions appeared to yield little progress.

"The president and I know the deadline, so I think we're going to talk every day… until we get this done," U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.77% and the Topix fell 0.35% in early trade, even as the country's business sentiment among manufacturers turned positive for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters Tankan survey.

South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2% lower, with the Kosdaq down 0.34%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.3% in early trade.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its losses from a two-month low, with futures at 19,285 compared to the HSI's close of 19,431.25.

Investors will be watching the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's benchmark policy rate today, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the bank to hike rates by 25 basis points to 5.5%.

New Zealand will also see its first quarter retail sales numbers out on Wednesday.