China's latest Covid surge pressures 3 Club stocks, but doesn't change our conviction in each

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
European nations are looking at new travel requirements from China after Beijing lifted Covid restrictions.
China News Service | China News Service | Getty Images

A surge in Covid-19 cases in China has weighed on the Club's three China-exposed stocks this week — but the temporary setback doesn't shake our confidence in the ability of these holdings to soar higher in the long term.