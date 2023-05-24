Greek stocks have climbed 40% over the last year — as the country shakes off 'problem child of Europe' label

Tourists in front of Academy of Athens building in Athens, Greece, on Monday, May 22, 2023. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pummeled his opposition in Sunday's national election, moving a step closer to getting another four-year term and sending markets higher on the prospect that the premier's investment-friendly policies will continue.

Greek stocks posted big gains on Monday after a national election that saw the ruling party achieve an unexpectedly large share of the vote.

The New Democracy party's 40.8% win, trouncing the second-placed leftist Syriza party's 20.1%, still left it short of a parliamentary majority. A new vote looks set for June 25, in which New Democracy is favorite to secure a victory under election rules that will see the party gain 50 additional parliamentary seats, if it achieves over 40% of votes again.

As the result became clear at the start of the week, stocks measured on the Athens General Composite Index shot up nearly 7% and rose slightly Tuesday, despite pessimism in global equity markets.

The strong daily movement was partly because the Greek market is "small and shallow," and traders had priced in the potential for a three to four-party coalition that could create instability, said George Lagarias, chief economist at Mazars Wealth Management.

It nonetheless takes index gains to nearly 30% in 2023 to date and to over 40% over the past year, trading near the levels of roughly 10 years ago — which says more about reforms to Greece and its economy than short-term bets, Lagarias added.

"The incumbent government is considered business friendly," he said, and investors now expect the kind of stability likely to come from a comfortable majority.

There are several key ways it has secured that image during its time in government under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis since 2019, economists and analysts told CNBC.