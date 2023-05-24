Japan and South Korea have a lot at stake in a free and open South China Sea

China has so far not acted in an aggressive manner toward shipping in the South China Sea, but the very potential of action creates a clear threat to the economies of Japan and South Korea.

The following commentary is from Kevin Klowden, chief global strategist of Milken Institute.

News coverage of the weekend's Group of Seven meetings focused on Ukraine, but China's rising global presence was the other big topic on the G7 agenda. For two of East Asia's biggest economies, in particular, the implications of that rise are critically important.

China wants to be the great military and political power of East Asia. Nowhere is that more evident than in President Xi Jinping's "nine-dash" declaration, through which Beijing claims sovereignty over almost all the South China Sea. And of all the countries with cause to be concerned about that claim, perhaps none have more on the line than Japan and South Korea.

Most of the world is focused on the resource and military implications of Chinese claims to the islands in the region, and Beijing's development of what is becoming the world's largest navy. For Japan and South Korea, the threat to their supply chains and energy imports is a far more real and present issue.

In particular, Japan and South Korea are concerned about Chinese declarations which invoke not only the right to inspect cargo, but also the ability to restrict traffic. Neither Japan nor South Korea has any political interest in the ownership of the Spratly Islands, or in China replacing the United States as a dominant naval power. However, they have a strong economic stake in moving their energy imports and manufacturing components without fear of restriction. Even in a non-wartime situation, China has taken the position that the South China Sea is a controlled territory rather than open international waters under Chinese guardianship.

China has so far not acted in an aggressive manner toward shipping in the sea, but the very potential of action creates a clear threat to the economies of Japan and South Korea. China wouldn't even have to directly stop vessels — it could merely electronically track specific cargo, or carry out inspections or diversions. Such actions would raise the specter of unpredictability and significantly rising costs.

For Japan and South Korea, the role taken by the United States in the post-World War II period was far less disruptive, not only because of their alliance but, more importantly, because the United States acted as a guarantor of free trade and protected movement through the corridor.