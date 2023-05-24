Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Snowflake, American Eagle Outfitters and more

The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nvidia — Nvidia shares surged 19% in extended trading. The chipmaker gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for the fiscal second quarter, while also reporting beats on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first quarter. The stock has already more than doubled this year.

Snowflake — Snowflake tumbled 11% after hours. The cloud computing company gave weaker-than-expected second-quarter product revenue guidance, according to StreetAccount. Snowflake beat analysts' expectations for earnings and revenue in the first quarter, per Refinitiv.

American Eagle Outfitters — Shares slid 15% after American Eagle Outfitters said it expects second-quarter revenue to fall in the low single digits, instead of up 1.6%, according to consensus expectations from Refinitiv. The clothing retailer reported a mixed quarter, with per-share earnings coming in line with estimates, while revenue beat expectations.

Guess? — Shares popped 3% after the apparel company raised its dividend and hiked its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

e.l.f. Beauty — Shares of e.l.f. Beauty jumped 10% in extended trading. The cosmetics company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $187 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $156 million.