Iconic singer Tina Turner dies at 83

Tina Turner performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 23, 1997 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, according to a statement posted on her official Facebook page Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement said.



"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly," it continued.

Widely referred to as the Queen of Rock and Roll, Turner's career spans over 60 years and includes iconic songs "Proud Mary" and "What's Love Got to Do with It."

In recent years, Turner had suffered ill health. She was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had a kidney transplant in 2017.

In a separate statement to Sky News, a spokesperson said Turner died "peacefully" at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the spokesperson said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.