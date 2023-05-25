Ford CEO Jim Farley says Chinese automakers like BYD are its greatest EV rivals

Ford CEO Jim Farley on Feb. 13, 2023 at a battery lab for the automaker in suburban Detroit, announcing a new $3.5 billion EV battery plant in the state to produce lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFP, batteries. Michael Wayland/CNBC

BYD's new luxury brand Yangwang is selling its first model, the U8, for more than 1 million yuan ($160,000). CNBC | Evelyn Cheng

BYD has grown its sales in China from 445,000 units in 2015 to nearly 2 million last year, making it one of the top five automakers by sales in China, according to LMC Automotive. Farley's comments echo those of industry experts and investors regarding the growth of BYD and other Chinese automakers, which have government backing in China. "BYD has a huge place, both from the electric vehicle perspective and also through the battery production side," Philip Ripman, portfolio manager at Storebrand Asset Management, told CNBC Pro Talks last week. Ripman, who manages the $1 billion Storebrand Global Solutions sustainable fund, highlighted BYD's developments in cheaper, sodium-ion battery technology, which could potentially replace lithium batteries. He noted that these could become prevalent in BYD's more affordable EVs and help increase profit margins for the automaker. Farley also noted BYD's battery advantages compared to the current U.S. industry standard of lithium-ion focused batteries.

Ford Mustang Mach-E is presented at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, April 5, 2023. David Dee Delgado | Reuters