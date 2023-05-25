Microsoft is sprinkling OpenAI everywhere to try and keep software makers interested in its platforms

In this article MSFT Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella speaks to attendees at Microsoft's Build conference in Seattle on May 23, 2023. Dan DeLong | Microsoft

Generative AI will change software forever, says Nadella

OpenAI released ChatGPT to the broad world in November, sparking lots of interest from consumers. Soon after that, companies such as Atlassian , Morgan Stanley and Salesforce rushed to show off integrations of OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model, which powers the chatbot. GPT-4 and alternatives from the likes of Amazon and Google have been trained on extensive internet data sets and have become capable of spitting out chunks of natural-sounding text. It's a popular form of what has come to be called generative AI, which can take human input and respond with a computer-generated output. "Every layer of the software stack is going to be changed forever and no better place to start than the actual developer stack," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said during his Build keynote on Tuesday. "We as developers, how do we build is fundamentally changing." It's critical for third-party developers to keep enriching Microsoft's own software properties, such as the Microsoft 365 productivity software bundle. Such work might help Microsoft's Teams communication app, for example, become a more obvious hub for an increasingly wide selection of processes and tasks that companies need to carry out. That can make companies less likely to switch to alternatives such as Google Workspace. Microsoft highlighted dozens of plugin developers on Tuesday, including Adobe , Asana , Canva, Cloudflare , Redfin , Spotify and TripAdvisor. A demonstration showed the Windows chatbot turning on a Spotify playlist, creating a company logo with Adobe Express and sending the logo to a person's colleagues over Teams in response to a series of typed messages.

Greg Brockman, OpenAI president and co-founder, and Kevin Scott, Microsoft chief technology officer, speak onstage at Microsoft's Build conference in Seattle on May 23, 2023. Dan DeLong | Microsoft

At the same time, Nadella has pushed for Microsoft to incorporate GPT-4 directly into Teams and older Microsoft products, such as the Bing search engine, often resulting in bots branded with the name Copilot. The Copilot term emphasizes collaboration with people, in contrast with (for example) the Autopilot advanced-driver assistance system for Tesla vehicles. "We are adding Copilot into everything," Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft's cloud and AI group, told CNBC in an interview last week. "It's less of a top-down mandate, although we're certainly pushing top-down. I think it's something where we've actually evangelized internally and really got every team excited about. And we are building a common stack across Microsoft that the entire company is building on top of." Analysts responded favorably to the developer onslaught. "The pace of MSFT's GenAI innovation remains stunning to us," Mizuho analysts with a buy rating on Microsoft stock wrote in a Wednesday note to clients. Brockman hinted to developers that the cost of GPT-4, which runs in Azure, could come down. "I think we did a 70% price reduction two years ago," he told Scott. "Basically, this past year, we did a 90% cost reduction. A 10x cost drop — like, that's crazy, right? And I think we're going to be able to do the same thing repeatedly with new models. And so GPT-4 right now, its expensive, it's not fully available. But that's one of the things that i think will change." WATCH: Microsoft Build 2023 unveils plugins and products that incorporate A.I.